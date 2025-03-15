‘Mercy Chinwo’s Defamation Suit Against VeryDarkMan Is Nothing Serious’ – Deji Adeyanju

The attorney for controversial social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, Deji Adeyanju, has claimed the defamation suit filed by Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo against his client is nothing serious.

Naija News reports that the Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6 issued a summons for VeryDarkMan (VDM), over allegations of criminal defamation against gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

In a court order dated March 5, 2025, Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna directed VDM to personally appear before the court on March 13, 2025, to respond to the accusations brought by Chinwo.

The case stems from alleged defamatory statements made by VDM on social media, where he accused the singer of contractual misconduct and the diversion of $345,000 in funds linked to her former record label boss, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, also known as Eezee Tee.

To support her claims, Chinwo presented documentary evidence, including emails and payment receipts, asserting that VDM’s allegations were completely false, damaging, and harmful to her public image.

In the legal complaint, Pelumi Olajengbesi, representing Chinwo, argued that VDM’s actions violated Section 391 of the Penal Code and Section 24 (1)(B) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015

In a recent interview with AIT, Adeyanju dismissed Mercy Chinwo’s defamation suit against VeryDarkMan, describing it as a joke.

He said, “Pay N1.1 billion for what? Over what? I don’t want to discuss this issue because this is not a court of law. And again, I don’t want to reveal our strategies to the other side. So, we have no comment. It [the court case] is nothing serious… It’s a joke. It’s a complete joke.”