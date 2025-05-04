N-Power Beneficiaries Urge EFCC To Disclose Corruption Probe Findings On Better Edu, Umar-Farouk

The National Association of N-Power Beneficiaries (NANB) has appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release the full findings of its investigation into alleged corruption within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Naija News reports that public attention on the Ministry intensified after widespread allegations of financial misconduct, prompting demands for transparency and accountability.

Despite initiating investigations several months ago, the EFCC has not made its report concerning former Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk and Betta Edu, public.

The probe also covers the former National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) coordinator, Halima Shehu, and a contractor, James Okwete.

In a letter dated May 2, 2025, obtained by SaharaReporters and addressed to the EFCC Chairman, NANB stressed the urgency of making the findings public, citing their significance to national development and public confidence.

The letter, signed by Bashir Ladan, National Secretary of NANB, on behalf of the National President, emphasised that open governance is essential to Nigeria’s democracy.

“We are writing to formally request the release of the comprehensive report from the investigation carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) into allegations of corruption in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“Given the grave implications of the alleged misconduct on national development and public welfare, it is imperative that the findings of this investigation be made available to the public. Transparency and accountability are critical pillars of our democracy, and the release of this report would reinforce public trust in anti-corruption efforts.

“We respectfully request that the EFCC make the full report available, either through public disclosure or by providing access to interested citizens and civil society groups,” the letter read.

N-Power was launched in 2016 under former President Muhammadu Buhari as part of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), aimed at tackling youth unemployment and poverty through skill development, training, and job placements for Nigerians aged 18 to 35.

However, despite its lofty goals, the programme has faced persistent issues related to poor execution, corruption, and mismanagement.

In November 2024, frustrated beneficiaries announced plans for protests across all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) due to unpaid stipends spanning one year.

According to Adeshina Adex, who led the aggrieved group, the government failed to pay them from October 2022 to September 2023, even though they rendered services before the programme was halted.

Earlier phases of the initiative—Batches A and B—enrolled 200,000 and 300,000 young Nigerians, respectively, from across the country’s 774 local government areas. Participants received a monthly stipend of ₦30,000 until the programme was officially discontinued in June 2020.