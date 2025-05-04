Mikel Arteta Uses Arsenal’s Defeat Against Bournemouth To Motivate Players

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has called on his players to channel their disappointment in their forthcoming Champions League match following a 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Despite the loss, which featured a goal from Declan Rice for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta is encouraging his team to use the frustration as fuel for their next match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

“It’s natural to feel frustrated when you don’t win, especially after a loss,” Arteta remarked. “However, what we can take from this is the energy—the eagerness to improve, the drive to succeed, and the motivation to bounce back.”

Arteta emphasised the need for the team to harness these emotions for a “massive performance” in Paris, aiming to secure a place in the final.

Reacting to the match’s outcome, Piers Morgan, a renowned broadcaster and Arsenal fan, acknowledged the team’s potential but expressed concerns about maintaining consistent intensity throughout the season.

“Today’s performance was disappointing, and we must find a way to elevate our intensity as the season progresses,” Morgan shared on 𝕏. “This is the moment to showcase our peak focus, drive, and determination. I’m optimistic we will rise to the occasion with high energy on Wednesday.”

At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Arsenal have a make-or-mar Champions League match against PSG. Recall that the French side defeated the Gunners 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, meaning the Gunners must win PSG 2-0 against PSG to scale through to the final.