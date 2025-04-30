Mikel Arteta Reveals Plan To Qualify For UCL Final, PSG Suffer Injury Blow

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident that his team can overturn their narrow 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain and advance to the UEFA Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta and his boys now face a challenging task as they prepare for the second leg of their semi-final encounter, set to take place in Paris on Wednesday, May 7.

The lone goal that handed PSG the advantage came early in the match, with Ousmane Dembélé delivering a stunning strike just four minutes in, leaving Arsenal fans at the Emirates Stadium momentarily stunned.

Despite a valiant effort from Arteta’s squad, which included Mikel Merino having a goal disallowed for offside early in the second half, Arsenal could not find the equalizer.

Arteta remained optimistic during his post-match comments, stating, “We have to go to Paris and secure a victory, and I firmly believe we are more than capable of achieving that.

“To win the Champions League final, one must execute something extraordinary, and we will need to rise to the occasion in Paris to claim our rightful place in that final. There are still numerous opportunities ahead for us to seize.”

He further indicated that strategic adjustments will be made depending on the context and flow of the game as the team prepares for this crucial fixture.

On the other side, Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has confirmed that talismanic forward Ousmane Dembélé has sustained a minor hamstring injury during the thrilling UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg.

The injury has now cast doubt over his availability for the return leg against Arsenal.

Enrique noted that while Dembélé’s condition is not deemed serious, the team will wait for the results of medical assessments to determine his fitness for next week’s pivotal clash.

“I don’t have all the details yet. The medical examinations will take place shortly,” Enrique revealed in the post-match press conference. “It doesn’t appear to be anything severe—it’s quite minor. However, his participation in the return match is uncertain.”

Should Dembélé be unable to play, Enrique emphasized the depth and resilience of his squad, stating, “We are a cohesive unit. If Ousmane is fit to play, it certainly benefits us; if not, we will adapt and field a competitive team regardless.”