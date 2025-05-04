I Will Remember This Season For Rest Of My Life – Victor Osimhen

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray, said the ongoing season will be a memorable milestone in his career.

Victor Osimhen achieved a new personal best by scoring a brace in Galatasaray’s impressive 4-1 victory over Sivasspor at the RAMS Park on Saturday night.

With this performance, he has reached 33 goals across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds, surpassing his previous record of 31 goals two years ago while playing for Napoli.

“It was important to break my record in my first season. I am at one of the most important clubs in the world. The biggest club in Türkiye,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

“I would like to thank my family and friends for helping me. I would like to thank the technical team and the club staff. They never left me alone. This season is a memory that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Galatasaray are currently well-positioned to secure their third consecutive Turkish Super Lig title, leading their bitter rivals, Fenerbahce, by eight points with six matches remaining.

In a strategic decision, Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk explained the substitution of Victor Osimhen during the match against Sivasspor.

The team’s victory boosted their title hopes and highlighted Buruk’s commitment to player management.

Osimhen, who scored twice in the game, was taken off in the 70th minute for Dries Mertens.

“I wanted to protect him and minimise the risk of injury, especially since he was close to receiving a card,” Buruk said.

“However, it’s crucial for us to also prioritize the well-being of our players as we navigate this demanding schedule.”