Bayern Munich have officially secured the 2024-2025 German Bundesliga title, ending a turbulent season on a high and delivering Harry Kane the first major trophy of his senior career.

Harry Kane, the current captain of the England national team, is often criticized for his lack of silverware despite a glittering personal record, now holds a long-awaited winner’s medal.

“There are many people who, throughout my career, only talk about the fact I haven’t won a title yet,” Kane recently acknowledged. “It would be nice to silence a few of them.”

Ironically, Kane wasn’t even on the pitch when the title was clinched. Suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season, the 31-year-old watched from the sidelines as Bayern drew with RB Leipzig on Saturday. He stood at the touchline, ready to celebrate, only for a stoppage-time equalizer to delay the celebration.

But fate delivered a twist earlier today, May 4, as Bayer Leverkusen failed to win against Freiburg, securing Bayern’s place at the top of the table with 76 points in 32 games, 8 points above second-placed Bayer Leverkusen with two games left.

Harry Kane, watching with fellow teammates including Eric Dier, posted a jubilant video of them singing “We are the champions,” finally basking in the glory that had long eluded him.

Kane’s path to this point has been anything but smooth. Rejected by many during his youth career, he was loaned out repeatedly before he rose to become Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer.

With 280 goals for Spurs and 213 in the Premier League—second only to Alan Shearer—his individual brilliance was never in question. But trophies remained out of reach.

Even with England, the tale was familiar: a World Cup semi-final exit in 2018, and back-to-back heartbreaks in the European Championship finals. His Golden Boots brought little consolation.

When Kane made his £86.4 million move to Bayern in August 2023, the assumption was that trophies would follow. Yet his debut ended in a 3-0 loss to Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

Worse was to come as Bayern were dumped out of the German Cup by third-tier Saarbrücken, and a Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid added salt to the wound.

Despite the rough patches, Kane has earned the reward he sought when he left Tottenham: a title. And for a player whose career has been filled with records but short on medals, this Bundesliga crown may be just the beginning.