Eric Dier To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier is set to leave the club at the end of the season after opting not to accept a contract extension.

Eric Dier who is currently 31-year-old made the switch to the Bundesliga giants from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2024, initially joining on a six-month loan agreement.

Following his impressive performances, Dier was signed permanently that summer. Since he arrived at Bayern Munich, the English defender has made a total of 45 appearances for the six-time Champions League winners.

“We engaged in extensive discussions with Eric regarding the possibility of a new contract,” Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund said. “However, he has informed us of his decision not to extend his stay, and as such, he will be leaving the club.

“He is an outstanding individual and a valuable player; we have shared many memorable moments together. Our hope is that he concludes his time with us by securing his first major title.”

According to sources from BBC Sport, Dier is currently in advanced negotiations with French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. The talks revolve around potential terms that would see him sign an initial three-year contract, with an option to extend for an additional year based on performance.

As Bayern Munich stand on the verge of securing the Bundesliga title, they have the opportunity to clinch the championship with a victory over their rivals RB Leipzig this weekend.

If they succeed, this will mark the first piece of silverware in Dier’s career, who has represented England 49 times.