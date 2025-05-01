May Day: IGP Egbetokun Commends Workers For Commitment To National Progress

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating Workers’ Day 2025, commending the unwavering commitment of workers across various sectors to the nation’s peace, unity, and development.

In a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and obtained by Naija News, the Nigeria Police Force expressed deep gratitude to its personnel and all workers contributing to Nigeria’s advancement.

The statement read, “On this Workers’ Day, the IGP recognizes the extraordinary service and sacrifice of our police officers, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our citizens. Their resolve and dedication to duty are the bedrock of our nation’s stability, and the Force is dedicated to creating a workplace where our officers feel valued, respected, and empowered to serve the nation with integrity and pride.”

Reaffirming the Force’s commitment to personnel welfare and inclusivity, the statement continued, “The Nigeria Police Force is steadfast in its devotion to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment where officers can thrive and reach their full potential. As such, the Force reaffirms its dedication to prioritizing the well-fare of its officers through initiatives designed to improve their standard of living, working environment, and professional growth.”

Concluding the message, the Force extended its good wishes to all Nigerian workers, stating, “The Nigeria Police Force wishes all workers a happy and restful Workers’ Day.”