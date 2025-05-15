IGP Egbetokun Calls For Stronger International Policing Ties At World Police Summit In Dubai

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has underscored the importance of both global and local synergy among law enforcement bodies to effectively combat the growing threat of transnational organized crime.

This was conveyed during his participation in a strategic dialogue with fellow top police officials at the prestigious World Police Summit held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to a statement released on May 15, 2025, by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and shared with Naija News, the IGP outlined the significance of forward-thinking security strategies.

The statement noted, “The IGP emphasized the critical role of intelligence-led policing, real-time data sharing, and inter-agency cooperation in tackling the complex nature of modern-day crimes which transcend borders.”

It further added, “He noted that as criminal networks become more sophisticated and globally interconnected, policing responses must equally be proactive, collaborative, and technologically driven.”

During his interactions with international police chiefs, IGP Egbetokun praised the collaboration among INTERPOL member nations, stressing how such cooperation has propelled INTERPOL NCB Nigeria to major milestones, including the takedown of numerous cross-border criminal syndicates throughout West Africa and beyond.

He highlighted recent collaborative missions coordinated under INTERPOL, which resulted in the apprehension of fugitives, the disruption of trafficking cartels, and the neutralization of cybercrime operations.

The World Police Summit 2025 officially concludes with a closing gala on the evening of May 15, graced by prominent figures such as Nigeria’s IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM; INTERPOL Africa Vice President AIG Garba Baba Umar (Rtd.); Ethiopia’s Commissioner General of Police, Demelash Michael Weldeyes; and Senegal’s top police officer, General Mame Seydou Ndour, among other high-ranking officials from across Africa.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and CP Uche Ifeanyi, Director of Nigeria Police National Cybercrime Centre (NCCC), were also present.

A standout moment of the night was the presentation of the People of Determination Excellence Award to Adele Gesso, a police officer in a wheelchair, who was applauded for her exceptional contributions and inspiring resilience.

“A major highlight of the closing dinner was the award ceremony, where Adele Gesso, a remarkable police officer on a wheelchair, was honoured for outstanding contributions and resilience with the People of Determination Excellence Award. Her recognition served as a powerful testament to the inclusive spirit and human-centred focus of the summit,” the concluded.

