Police Nab 12 Suspected Kidnappers, Armed Robbers, Recover Fire Arms In Joint Operation

The Nigeria Police Force has once again achieved notable successes through a series of well-coordinated operations against various forms of violent crime and threats to national security.

The latest development was confirmed in a press release made available to newsmen on Monday, May 26th, by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the release, the operatives from the FCT Command, in a joint operation, effectively dismantled a notorious armed robbery and carjacking syndicate recognised for a series of high-profile robberies and vehicle thefts throughout the capital.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the operatives intercepted the gang as they were preparing to target an unsuspecting victim in the Maitama area.

Upon noticing the operatives, the criminals opened fire, resulting in a gunfight.

The press release revealed that one of the gang’s most wanted suspects, Abdulmininu Bello, also known as Babanle, was neutralized during the confrontation, while seven other suspects were arrested at the scene, including Ibrahim Muhammad, 22 years old and an ex-convict; Abubakar Abdullahi, 22 years; Sarajo Yusuf, 20 years; Sanusi Ali, 51 years; Abubakar Sani; Isiaka Adamu, another ex-convict; and Abdullahi Isah. Recovered from the scene were four AK-47 rifles, two locally made pistols with ten rounds of live 9mm ammunition, eleven rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition, one locally made shotgun, a 2004 Toyota Camry LE, and a red boxer motorcycle.

In a related incident, the Jigawa State Police Command has successfully rescued an 80-year-old kidnapping victim, Hajiya Hajara, and neutralised five members of a kidnapping gang during a bold rescue operation.

Recently, intelligence available to the Command indicated that a group of approximately twelve armed bandits had abducted the elderly woman from her home in Sarbi Village, Minjibir LGA, Kano, and had attempted to flee through Jigawa State.

However, in a rapid and coordinated response, combined teams of police operatives from the Jigawa State Command, along with other local security agencies, stormed the suspected criminal hideouts located between Danzomo and Medi villages.

Naija News understands that a fierce gun battle ensued, resulting in the arrest of five suspects, including the gang’s kingpin, Yahaya, 35 years and five other suspects were neutralised during the exchange of fire.

The abducted individual was successfully rescued without injury and subsequently transported to the hospital for a medical assessment, after which she was released. Items retrieved during the operation consist of two AK-47 rifles, one locally manufactured LAR rifle, fourteen live rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles, and two mobile phones.

According to Adejobi, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, praises these brave operatives for their effective efforts and expresses gratitude for the public’s cooperation, encouraging ongoing vigilance, particularly in reporting any suspicious activities and gatherings within their communities.

The IGP also reaffirms the Nigeria Police Force’s dedication to enhancing public safety and the national security of our esteemed nation.