Achraf Hakimi Reveals Players Who Helped PSG Beat Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has praised several key players following his team’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Arsenal.

Achraf Hakimi highlighted the contributions of Ousmane Dembele, Gonzalo Ramos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue for the important 1-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Hakimi emphasized that these attackers enhance the team’s dynamics, empowering the wing-backs to engage and challenge their opponents more effectively.

Recall that Dembele’s first-half goal proved decisive in securing the 1-0 win for PSG at Emirates Stadium.

Following the game, Hakimi said, “The coach emphasizes that we are both 11 attackers and 11 defenders. When we see our forwards, such as Ousmane, Doue, Kvara, and Gonzalo, working hard defensively, it inspires us to push forward alongside them, reinforcing our collective strength.”

Looking ahead, PSG will face Arsenal again in the return leg next Wednesday in Paris, with an immediate focus on the upcoming Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg this weekend.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will take on Bournemouth in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Additionally, PSG manager Luis Enrique has praised goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for his critical role in the match against Arsenal, asserting that the Italian’s performance was pivotal in preserving the team’s lead.

He noted that while Dembele’s early goal set a positive tone for the match, there were opportunities for PSG to extend their advantage.

Enrique said, “This is what goalkeepers train for—it’s about saving the team when it matters most. In a semi-final, every player’s contribution is vital.”