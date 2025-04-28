Breaking: Putin Declares Ceasefire In Ukraine

Russian President, Vladimir Putin had ordered a three-day ceasefire in the war against Ukraine from May 8 to May 10, 2025, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The ceasefire coincides with Russia’s World War II Victory Day commemorations, according to AFP.

“Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example. In the event of violations of the truce by the Ukrainian side, the Russian armed forces will give an adequate and effective response,” the Kremlin said.