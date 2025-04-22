Tinubu Celebrates Emir Of Ilorin, Sulu-Gambari, On His 85th Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, as the distinguished traditional ruler turns 85 today, April 22.

The birthday message was contained in a statement released on Tuesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu felicitates the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 85th birthday on April 22. Alhaji Sulu-Gambari is a former justice of the Court of Appeal and pioneer Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice in old Gongola State. After his call to the Bar in 1968, he became a judge of the High Court of Borno State in 1977, where he moved to the Court of Appeal in 1983,” the statement partly read.

President Tinubu lauded the Emir’s lifetime of distinguished service—both in Nigeria’s judiciary and as a traditional leader—applauding his remarkable contributions to national growth.

In his tribute, the President said, “The President commends His Royal Highness, the Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, for his unwavering commitment to nation-building, demonstrated by his consistent advocacy for unity, peace, and progress.”

Highlighting the Emir’s involvement in the country’s academic advancement, Tinubu also expressed gratitude for his leadership roles in tertiary institutions.

“He thanks the Emir for his services to Nigeria as the Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, and the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, at different times,” he further stated.

President Tinubu extended warm greetings to the monarch’s household, the Ilorin Emirate, and the broader Kwara community as they commemorate the Emir’s legacy and longevity.

“President Tinubu joins the Emir’s family, the Ilorin Emirate, and the people of Kwara State to celebrate the royal father on this milestone.

“He prays that God Almighty will grant the Emir renewed strength and good health to enjoy many more peaceful and impactful years on the throne,” the statement concluded.