Nigerian Long Jump Star Ese Brume Returns After Surviving Car Accident

Nigerian long jump athlete, Ese Brume is poised to kick off her season this weekend at the 115th Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.

This event is anticipated to attract top-tier amateur and professional athletes from around the world, making it a significant occasion in the track and field calendar.

Ese Brume’s participation in this weekend’s meet marks her return to competition after a fifth-place finish at the Paris Olympics in August 2024.

Following a serious car accident last December in the USA, she has demonstrated remarkable resilience in her recovery. After sustaining a sprained ankle and a strained neck, she began light training in March.

In this highly competitive event, Brume will face a formidable field, including the 2024 Olympic gold medalist and three-time U.S. champion Tara Davis-Woodhall, as well as Quanesha Brooks, a 2021 Olympian.

As Brume enters a World Championship year, she is determined to reclaim her place on the podium, having set high expectations for her performance.

Reflecting on her experience in Paris, Brume expressed a renewed determination in an interview with Making of Champions.

“To be honest, it was an amazing experience for me”, she said. “Looking back, I didn’t compete much this year due to injuries. I promise myself and the world that this will be the last time I miss out on a medal at a major competition.”

Brume, 29, is already one of Nigeria’s most celebrated athletes, with an impressive track record that includes two Commonwealth gold medals, four African championships, and the African record in women’s long jump, achieving a remarkable distance of 7.17m in 2021.