Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 19th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 18th April, 2025

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has revealed why he chose not to support Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, Wike dismissed Obi’s candidacy as lacking realistic prospects, describing him as a “social media candidate.”

“No, he has no chance to win election,” Wike said. “I don’t go to where you see people like this kind of social media candidates. I don’t do social media candidate.”

Wike, who served as the governor of Rivers State until 2023, said his political decisions are driven by analysis and viability, not online popularity.

“I said I see that as a politician, and I analyse the candidate who is likely to win,” he added.

The FCT Minister stressed that electoral success in Nigeria is influenced by numerous factors beyond qualifications or digital popularity.

“In politics, it’s not always the right that oh, this is the best candidate. No, no, no,” he said.

“You see Nigerians today, in politics, so many factors come in.”

Wike also highlighted the tough circumstances surrounding the 2023 election, including the controversial naira redesign policy and fuel scarcity.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Nyesom Wike has dismissed claims that he is planning on installing a weak candidate as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was said that the Minister planned to install his candidate during the party’s upcoming National convention later in the year.

Naija News understands that there are claims that the chairman would deliver the PDP to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Reacting to the allegations while addressing the media on Friday, Wike said he has no intentions of carrying out any bad plans against the former ruling party.

He said, “It’s not correct, if I have any intention to do anything bad, I will not point out these things.

“I’m pointing these things out that look at where you are heading to, it will not serve us right, let’s make a sacrifice – allow this man’s tenure to finish and a man who does not love you will not be doing this.

“Do you want South to go to Tinubu? Yes, have I not campaign for him before? It’s not a new thing.”

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not ready for the 2027 presidency.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known during his media chat in Abuja on Friday, April 18, 2025.

The former Governor of Rivers State insists that he made the right decision to support President Bola Tinubu in 2023, stressing that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not have won the election due to the performance of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Wike also stated that the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, does not keep his words, adding he would never rely on them.

The Presidency has said Nigeria’s financial status under President Bola Tinubu has been tremendous when compared to previous administrations.

Naija News reports that the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated this on Friday.

Onanuga said Tinubu has been clearing debts incurred by previous administrations, while also raising the country’s foreign reserve. He noted that under Tinubu, monthly federal allocation to states has increased.

He stressed that the President’s government meets its international loan obligations.

“Nigeria, under PBAT, is clearing legacy debts from multiple administrations. Yet, our foreign reserves are rising. The federating states are also receiving more FAAC allocations under PBAT’s administration.

“Do you know that our IMF loan obligations have been significantly paid down from $2.47 billion as of 2023 to $800.23 million at the end of 2024? A substantial decrease of over 67% in that period,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.

Onanuga’s post was an addition to a post from the President’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Otega Ogra, on 𝕏.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State has announced the indefinite suspension of former Senator Chuka Utazi, citing his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Utazi, who served as senator for Enugu North Senatorial District from 2015 to 2023 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), formally joined the APC in 2024. However, his recent actions have drawn ire from party leaders at the grassroots level.

In a formal notification sent to the APC State Chairman, Barr. Ugochukwu Agballah, the Uzo-Uwani party executives accused Utazi of engaging in activities deemed contrary to the interests of the APC.

The letter was jointly signed by Chief Chris Ajodo (LGA Chairman), Hon. Pius Diara (Secretary), and Hon. Albert Aniebonam (Nkpologu Ward Chairman).

According to the letter, Utazi was reported by his Nkpologu Ward for attending PDP Enugu North Zonal Chapter meetings and for endorsing Governor Peter Mbah’s second-term ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

In response to renewed attacks across Plateau, Borno, and other states, the Nigerian military has begun implementing tactical changes in its operations.

The reorganisation, which started with the Nigerian Army on Monday, is expected to extend to the Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Navy in the coming days. Top military officers have already been redeployed in a bid to reinforce ongoing operations.

Among the senior officers affected are the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State and the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

Major General A.E. Abubakar has been appointed as the new Theatre Commander of OPHK, while Major General A.K. Ibrahim has been named the new Commandant of the NDA. Sources within the military told Daily Trust that the redeployed commanders are expected to assume duty after the Easter celebrations.

Major General Shuaibu Waidi, the outgoing Theatre Commander, had only taken over the role on January 30, 2024, from Major General Gold Chibuisi. His tenure focused on sustaining the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP in the northeast.

However, concerns over deteriorating security conditions have persisted. Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, last week warned that the state risked sliding back into chaos.

A new militant group known as Mahmuda has reportedly taken control of rural communities in North Central Nigeria, terrorising residents around the Kainji Lake National Park (KLNP), which spans parts of Kwara and Niger States.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the group now operates freely in communities within Kaiama Local Government Area—such as Kemaanji, Tenebo, Baabete, Nuku, and Nanu—as well as in villages in Yashikira District, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State. In Niger State, their presence has been felt in Babana and Wawa Districts in Borgu LGA.

On Wednesday, the militants reportedly attacked a vigilante group in Kemanji, killing over 15 members and villagers.

“They call themselves the Mahmuda group. Their leader in a voice note is threatening all the communities. They kill and kidnap victims and also demand ransom,” a local source revealed.

The emergence of Mahmuda adds to Nigeria’s growing list of non-state armed groups occupying ungoverned spaces.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed readiness to forgive his estranged political godson cum successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads over the struggle for control of the state’s political and structural resources.

The rift also affected the state House of Assembly, with 27 suspended members defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, during a media parley on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Abuja, said he would forgive Fubara’s wrongs if he genuinely sought forgiveness.

The Minister also revealed that two governors approached him to resolve the feud between him and Fubara, and he told them he was ready to make peace with his successor.

He said, “These two governors came to me and I said, ‘look, I am here for peace. What does he want?’ and they said, ‘look, we will do everything.’

“In sincerity, if anybody comes, it must be in sincerity. The best opportunity was when the President intervened.”

The minister also backed President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers, saying he wanted the removal of Governor Fubara.

Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has claimed that his support for President Bola Tinubu has earned him hatred and loss of patronage from some Nigerians, but he has no regrets.

Naija News reports that in a recent episode of the Teju Babyface podcast, Seyilaw, who was among the celebrities who campaigned for President Bola Tinubu in the lead-up to the 2023 presidential election, insisted that despite the current hardship and insecurity, the former Lagos governor remains the best man for the job.

According to the comedian, if President Tinubu is unable to transform the country, then no politician can do it, including the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi.

Seyi Law maintained that neither Atiku nor Peter Obi would have performed better if either had won, given their track records, which he was familiar with.

He added that he would be much happier when his children enjoy the benefits of President Tinubu’s reforms in the future.

Relegation-threatened Lobi Stars have confirmed a change in the schedule for their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 34 fixture against Rangers International FC.

The NPFL match, which was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 20, will now take centre stage a day earlier, on Saturday, April 19.

Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu will host the match, and it will kick off at 4:00 PM. At the time of writing, the specific reason for this date adjustment has not been disclosed.

In their statement shared on their official Facebook page, Lobi Stars expressed gratitude to their dedicated fan base, stating, “To our cherished fans, please be informed that our Matchday 34 tie against Rangers International FC of Enugu, earlier slated for Sunday, April 20th, will now be played a day earlier, Saturday, April 19th, at 4:00.

“The venue remains the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu. We truly appreciate your patience and continued encouragement.”

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.