APC Suspends Senator Utazi Indefinitely Over Anti-Party Conduct

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State has announced the indefinite suspension of former Senator Chuka Utazi, citing his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Utazi, who served as senator for Enugu North Senatorial District from 2015 to 2023 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), formally joined the APC in 2024. However, his recent actions have drawn ire from party leaders at the grassroots level.

In a formal notification sent to the APC State Chairman, Barr. Ugochukwu Agballah, the Uzo-Uwani party executives accused Utazi of engaging in activities deemed contrary to the interests of the APC.

The letter was jointly signed by Chief Chris Ajodo (LGA Chairman), Hon. Pius Diara (Secretary), and Hon. Albert Aniebonam (Nkpologu Ward Chairman).

According to the letter, Utazi was reported by his Nkpologu Ward for attending PDP Enugu North Zonal Chapter meetings and for endorsing Governor Peter Mbah’s second-term ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

The letter stated further that, “These allegations were backed up by online video evidences as the case may be,” and noted the senator’s involvement in public criticism and “de-marketing” of the APC in Enugu State through interviews and statements that allegedly brought the party to disrepute.

The party leadership also informed that a disciplinary committee was constituted on 8th April 2025 to investigate the complaints. The committee, according to the letter, reached out to Senator Utazi with an invitation to defend himself, but he failed to honour the invitation.

“On receipt of the said complaint, the local government on 8/4/2025 setup a three-man disciplinary committee which notified the Senator of the petition and duly invited him to appear before the disciplinary body.

“The invitation was however ignored by the Respondent. The above notwithstanding, the committee carried out a thorough investigation of the allegations and came out with a verdict of ‘guilt’.”

The committee’s findings, which included video evidence, were submitted to the local government executive committee on 12th April 2025. After a careful review, the leadership endorsed the committee’s recommendation for indefinite suspension.

“The committee found the conduct of Senator Utazi highly disappointing, repugnant and unbecoming of a bona fide member of APC, and hence, recommended his indefinite suspension from the party.

“Upon the receipt of the report of the Disciplinary Committee on 12/4/2025 and after careful examination of same, including the video evidence enclosed thereto, the Local Government Executive unanimously approved the recommendation of the Disciplinary committee, and hence, endorsed the indefinite suspension of former Senator Chuka Utazi from All Progressive Congress (APC) for anti-party activity in accordance with the Constitution of our great party,” the letter added.

The notification was also copied to the party’s state leader and Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji (Nwakaibie).