Wike Dismisses Claims Of Planning To Install Weak PDP Chairman To Deliver Party To Tinubu

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Nyesom Wike has dismissed claims that he is planning on installing a weak candidate as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was said that the Minister planned to install his candidate during the party’s upcoming National convention later in the year.

Naija News understands that there are claims that the chairman would deliver the PDP to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Reacting to the allegations while addressing the media on Friday, Wike said he has no intentions of carrying out any bad plans against the former ruling party.

He said, “It’s not correct, if I have any intention to do anything bad, I will not point out these things.

“I’m pointing these things out that look at where you are heading to, it will not serve us right, let’s make a sacrifice – allow this man’s tenure to finish and a man who does not love you will not be doing this.

“Do you want South to go to Tinubu? Yes, have I not campaign for him before? It’s not a new thing.”

Lately, there has been internal wrangling within the PDP, a situation that led to the party’s former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar announcing the birth of a coalition.

Atiku announced the coalition alongside former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and ex-Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The opposition coalition is aimed at removing Tinubu from power in 2027.

Reacting, the PDP Governors Forum had declared that it won’t be a party to Atiku’s coalition.