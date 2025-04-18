Tinubu: ‘Some Nigerians Hate Me, Don’t Even Support My Shows Anymore’ – Seyi Law

Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has claimed that his support for President Bola Tinubu has earned him hatred and loss of patronage from some Nigerians, but he has no regrets.

Naija News reports that in a recent episode of the Teju Babyface podcast, Seyilaw, who was among the celebrities who campaigned for President Bola Tinubu in the lead-up to the 2023 presidential election, insisted that despite the current hardship and insecurity, the former Lagos governor remains the best man for the job.

According to the comedian, if President Tinubu is unable to transform the country, then no politician can do it, including the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi.

Seyi Law maintained that neither Atiku nor Peter Obi would have performed better if either had won, given their track records, which he was familiar with.

He added that he would be much happier when his children enjoy the benefits of President Tinubu’s reforms in the future.

He said, “Some Nigerians hate me for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They don’t even support my shows anymore. You might not support me today but I will want to be 70 and 80 and I see my children enjoying the benefits of the sacrifices I have made today.

“I tell you wholeheartedly, not with any sentiment, if Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot redirect the ship of Nigeria, no politician currently can do it. None. Not Atiku, not Peter Obi. Not with what I know about all of them.”