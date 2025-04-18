UEFA Conference League Semi-final Fixtures, Why EPL May Have Seven Teams In UCL

The semi-final fixtures for this year’s Europa Conference League have now been confirmed, following the end of the quarter-final second-leg matches on Thursday night.

Djurgården secured their place in the Conference League semi-finals with a notable 4-1 victory over Rapid Wien, resulting in a 4-2 aggregate win.

In another thrilling encounter, Chelsea overcame Legia Warsaw despite a 2-1 loss at Stamford Bridge, advancing on a 4-2 aggregate score.

Fiorentina drew 2-2 with Celje but still qualified for the final four, having edged the aggregate 4-3. Real Betis played to a 1-1 draw against Jagiellonia Białystok, progressing with a comfortable 3-1 aggregate win.

In the semi-finals, Real Betis will face Fiorentina, while Chelsea will take on Djurgården. The first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-finals is set to take place on Thursday, May 1.

In the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League has the potential of having up to seven teams participate in the competition next season.

Currently, the Premier League is guaranteed five spots in the competition, a development solidified when Arsenal dominated Real Madrid with a 3-0 victory in the first leg of their quarter-final matchup.

The Gunners then secured a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu, paving their path to the semi-finals, where they will meet Paris Saint-Germain.

Additionally, Manchester United could earn a Champions League spot by winning the Europa League. Despite being positioned 14th in the league and facing challenges in securing a European spot through league play, Ruben Amorim’s side has advanced to the semi-finals of the Europa League after a thrilling 7-6 aggregate win over Lyon.

They are set to compete against Athletic Bilbao, and if they progress to the final and secure the victory, they too would earn a coveted Champions League berth.

Arsenal appears well-positioned to qualify for the Champions League based on their current league standing, sitting second behind first-placed Liverpool.

However, should they fall out of the top five in the coming weeks, winning the Champions League would still allow them to return to the competition.

If these scenarios unfold, the Premier League could potentially see the top five teams, along with the winners of both the Europa League and the Champions League, represent England in the UCL next season.