Mikel Arteta Speaks On Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz’s Fitness Status

With aspirations of maintaining their title challenge, the Gunners are gearing up for a competitive fixture at the Emirates.

Arteta confirmed that Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will be available for the upcoming game. Both players had to leave the field late during their impressive 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

However, Arteta reassured fans, stating, “Declan Rice and Saka are fit, no issues or injuries. It’s all good.”

In regards to Riccardo Calafiori, who has been sidelined since the March international break, Arteta noted, “Riccardo Calafiori is progressing really well. At the moment, giving a timeline is difficult, but he is in a good place.”

Additionally, regarding forward Kai Havertz, Arteta provided a hopeful update on his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained during a training camp in Dubai earlier this year.

Initially expected to miss the rest of the season after requiring surgery, recent social media updates showing Havertz’s rehabilitation have sparked optimism.

Arteta mentioned, “Hopefully, we can have him back before the end of the season. Let’s see how his recovery progresses. Great work ethic and excellent medical support are key to his return.”

Havertz’s return would be a significant boost for the Gunners, particularly given their reliance on Spain midfielder, Mikel Merino in the striker role during Havertz’s absence.

The German forward has made notable contributions this season, scoring 17 goals across all competitions, and his experience could provide a critical advantage in the season’s closing matches.

The team is riding a wave of positivity following their remarkable performance against Real Madrid, and Arteta emphasized the need for continued focus: “There has been an incredible energy around the place. However, now our complete focus is on the Brentford match, which will demand our best efforts.”

As the second leg against Madrid approaches, Arteta remained noncommittal about potentially resting key players against Brentford.

“This is our reality—playing every three days across various competitions. To evolve into a team capable of winning in diverse environments, we must perform consistently,” Mikel Arteta explained.