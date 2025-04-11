English Premier League Matchday 32 Fixtures, Kick-off Time

As we approach Matchday 32 of the 2024–2025 English Premier League this weekend, the competition intensifies for the title, European spots, and survival.

During this Matchday, Premier League table-toppers, Liverpool aim to reinforce their top position when they host West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday. With an impressive record of 73 points from 31 matches and just two defeats this season, Liverpool are the team to watch as the season reaches its climactic phase.

Arsenal, currently in second place with 62 points, remain hopeful for the title but are strategically focused on securing their Champions League spot. They face a challenging fixture against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening, which promises to test their capabilities.

Nottingham Forest continue to impress by occupying third place with 57 points. A home victory against struggling Everton could significantly enhance their chances for a historic qualification for European competitions. Conversely, Everton are in a critical battle for survival, sitting just above the relegation zone.

As Southampton face relegation, both newly promoted Ipswich Town and former champions Leicester City also find themselves in precarious situations. Their upcoming matches are pivotal and could greatly influence their standings for the next season.

Below is the complete Premier League Matchday 32 Fixtures and Kick-off:

Saturday, April 12, 2025:

Man City vs Crystal Palace – 12:30 PM

Brighton vs Leicester – 3:00 PM

Forest vs Everton – 3:00 PM

Southampton vs Aston Villa – 3:00 PM

Arsenal vs Brentford – 5:30 PM

Sunday, April 13, 2025:

Chelsea vs Ipswich – 2:00 PM

Liverpool vs West Ham – 2:00 PM

Wolves vs Spurs – 2:00 PM

Newcastle vs Man United – 4:30 PM

Monday, April 14, 2025:

Bournemouth vs Fulham – 8:00 PM