Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 8th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 8th April, 2025

A Labour Party (LP) senator representing Edo South senatorial district in the national assembly, Neda Imasuen, has advised northern politicians to shield their presidential ambition till 2031.

The lawmaker, while speaking during a chat with newsmen in Benin City, stated that the advice has become necessary following the unwritten constitution that zoned the position of the presidency between the North and South.

He noted that despite the ‘unfavourable’ policies of former President Muhammadu Buhari he was allowed to complete his two terms in office.

Imasuen, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be reelected for a second term because he has demonstrated courage and strong will in the governance of the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed social media reports that President Bola Tinubu has sacked its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Naija News reports that a viral WhatsApp message indicated that Tinubu had sacked Mahmood and replaced him with Prof. Bashiru Olamilekan.

The message read, “INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmud Yakubu has been replaced with Prof. Bashiru Olamilekan by President Tinubu.”

Speaking with Vanguard Newspaper, the Chief Press Secretary CPS to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said: “Please, disregard. It is not true.”

Similarly, the presidency has dismissed rumours that President Tinubu has approved the replacement of Mahmood Yakubu.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a clarification, confirming that Nigeria is not on the list of countries facing an entry ban into Saudi Arabia starting from April 13, 2025.

Naija News reports that this statement was made by Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar through his Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, on Monday.

The minister addressed the viral memo that had been circulating, which falsely included Nigeria, alongside countries such as Egypt, India, and Pakistan, as part of the ban.

Tuggar referred to the document as misleading and inaccurate, stating that the Saudi Tourism Centre had officially confirmed that no such directive exists.

The Comrade Julius Abure-led National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party (LP) has threatened to sanction the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi and the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, should they go ahead with the planned “illegal” stakeholders meeting, scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 9th, 2025.

The Committee also warned Peter Obi, against any conduct or utterance which would promote disunity within the party.

The party warned that it would no longer tolerate any anti-party activities from any member “no matter how highly placed.”

In the same vein, the LP NEC also announced the sack of Hon. Afam Ogene from his position as leader of the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives. In his place, NEC appointed Barr. Ben Eternabene as the new leader.

These decisions were contained in a Communique read by the Party’s National Secretary, Umar Farouk, at the end of a NEC meeting held at the party’s National Secretariat, In Abuja, on Monday.

The Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has stated that the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, could fall below ₦400 per litre due to the recent crash in global crude oil prices.

According to CORAN, if crude prices continue to drop and eventually fall to $50 per barrel, petrol prices could potentially be sold at ₦350 per litre.

However, the association also raised concerns that despite the falling price of crude oil and the reduction in landing costs, petrol prices in Nigeria might continue to rise.

CORAN fears that unless the Nigerian government continues its Naira-for-crude deal, petrol prices will remain high even if crude oil prices fall further.

The price of crude oil has taken a significant dip, with global benchmarks plunging to $65 per barrel last week, the lowest point since 2021.

Minister of Youth, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, has urged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) management to revise its program to ensure that corps members receive adequate rest during their 21-day orientation camp.

Naija News reports that Olawande made this appeal during the 2025 annual management conference titled ‘Transforming the NYSC Scheme to Address the Needs of Modern Nigerian Graduates and Society,’ which took place in Abuja on Monday.

He suggested that delaying the start of camp drills to around 7:00 am, instead of the current 4:00 am schedule, would enhance prospective corps members’ engagement and activity levels.

The minister indicated that he has already begun discussions to implement this change, emphasizing his commitment to the well-being of Nigerian youth.

In a dramatic reshuffle, the Edo State House of Assembly has removed Hon. Natasha Osawaru Irobosa, the lover of legendary Nigerian singer 2baba (Innocent Idibia), as the Minority Leader of the house.

Osawaru, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was removed along with Hon. Charity Aiguobarueghian, who was serving as the Majority Leader. The changes also saw Hon. Yekini Idaiye, another PDP member, removed from his position as Chief Whip.

However, two PDP members, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku and Hon. Maria Edeko, retained their positions as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, respectively.

The leadership changes come in the wake of a letter submitted by the acting All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Jarret Tenebe, to the assembly.

The APC gained the majority status in the House after four PDP lawmakers defected to the APC, prompting the reshuffle.

Popular Nigerian crossdresser and socialite, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, has revealed that he was recently duped in an online romance scam.

Speaking via his Instagram page, the media personality claimed that he lost $990 to a fraudster.

He expressed shock and disappointment over the incident, stating that he never imagined falling victim to such a scheme.

According to him, the scammer had been in contact with him for several months, claiming to reside in the United States before relocating to Canada.

He explained that throughout their interaction, the scammer maintained regular communication, calling frequently and pretending to be genuinely interested in his life.

Bobrisky said the scam took a turn when a client from the U.S. contacted him for an advertisement and wanted to make a deposit via CashApp. He then asked the supposed lover for help in receiving the payment.

“Few weeks later, someone in USA reached out for ads. She said she needed a CashApp to pay her deposit and I asked this guy talking to me. He said he would give me his own. As soon as he got the money, he blocked me immediately,” he added.

On Sunday, April 6, at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, Ikorodu City FC held Shooting Stars SC (3SC) to a goalless draw—an impressive result on paper, but one that sparked chaos off it.

Moments after the final whistle, Ikorodu City players and officials found themselves locked inside the dressing room, surrounded by furious home fans who were unwilling to let them leave.

Video clips quickly spread online, showing Ikorodu City’s players using their mobile phones to light up a pitch-black room, their expressions tense. Officials claimed the stadium’s power was deliberately shut off.

In an exclusive interview with Naija News on Monday, April 7, Ikorodu City’s media officer, Samuel Bamisebi, said, “Well, fans will obviously want to express their grievances. The fans were outside and really angry after a team dropped points at home and stuff like that. They always wanted to show themselves or stuff.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has made a significant change to his team’s penalty-taking responsibilities by removing Vinicius Jr from the role of designated penalty-taker.

Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to change a penalty taker comes on the heels of Vinicius’ disappointing performance during their recent La Liga match, where he missed a crucial penalty in the team’s 2-1 defeat to Valencia.

Vinicius’s penalty miss against Valencia was particularly notable; he failed to give his team an early advantage as his weak shot was easily saved by Valencia’s goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili.

This miss marked Vinicius’ second failure to convert a penalty in the current 2024-2025 season, having earlier been unable to score from the spot in a Champions League match against rivals Atletico Madrid.

According to Marca, Kylian Mbappe will assume the responsibility of taking penalties starting with the upcoming UEFA Champions League match against Arsenal. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.