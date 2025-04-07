2Baba’s Lover, Natasha Removed As Edo Assembly Minority Leader

In a dramatic reshuffle, the Edo State House of Assembly has removed Hon. Natasha Osawaru Irobosa, the lover of legendary Nigerian singer 2baba (Innocent Idibia), as the Minority Leader of the house.

Osawaru, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was removed along with Hon. Charity Aiguobarueghian, who was serving as the Majority Leader. The changes also saw Hon. Yekini Idaiye, another PDP member, removed from his position as Chief Whip.

However, two PDP members, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku and Hon. Maria Edeko, retained their positions as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, respectively.

The leadership changes come in the wake of a letter submitted by the acting All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Jarret Tenebe, to the assembly.

The APC gained the majority status in the House after four PDP lawmakers defected to the APC, prompting the reshuffle.

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, who announced the leadership changes, stated that the replacements included Hon. Ibhamawu Jonathan Aigbokhan of the APC, representing Esan West, as the new Majority Leader.

Hon. Addeh Emakhu Isibor of APC, representing Esan North-East I, was appointed Deputy Leader, while Hon. Lecky Hussein Mustapha of APC, representing Etsako West I, was made Chief Whip.

The Speaker also noted that the PDP leadership would be required to submit a new list of principal officers for the House.

However, Agbebaku, the Speaker, emphasized that the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker were not guaranteed in the wake of these changes, raising questions about the future leadership structure of the House.