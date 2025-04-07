Tinubu: We Allowed Buhari Complete His Eight Years Despite His Policies – LP Senator Advises Northerners To Shelve Political Ambition Till 2031

A Labour Party (LP) senator representing Edo South senatorial district in the national assembly, Neda Imasuen, has advised northern politicians to shield their presidential ambition till 2031.

The lawmaker, while speaking during a chat with newsmen in Benin City, stated that the advice has become necessary following the unwritten constitution that zoned the position of the presidency between the North and South.

He noted that despite the ‘unfavourable’ policies of former President Muhammadu Buhari he was allowed to complete his two terms in office.

He said, “The arrangement, whether written or unwritten, is that the North will govern for eight years, and the South will also govern for eight years. That is the battle those politicians aspiring to contest the next 2027 presidential elections will be faced with the roadblock.

“At some point, they will agree with themselves and say, let the South just finish its eight years, and then they will continue from there after the Southern good eight years in office. So that’s my take on it. I don’t worry about it because it’s an arrangement that is spoken or unspoken.

“There’s an understanding between the North and the South. Buhari was not someone whose policies I admired. As far as I’m concerned, he did little or nothing at all. But as bad as that was, everybody closed their eyes and let him do his eight years.

“Even the North that is talking now, they saw Buhari they didn’t clamor that they should take over for him, and they allowed the eight years. So, the 2027 presidential is not going to be any different now because we have a president who, in my opinion, is actually doing well.”

Imasuen, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be reelected for a second term because he has demonstrated courage and strong will in the governance of the country.

The Labour Party senator thumped up for President Tinubu in the handling of the tax bill recently passed by the national assembly and signed into law by the president.

He opined that the President’s resilience to stick to his tax reform bills without backing down despite the strong opposition that trailed the bills was an example of his courage.