Exclusive: Ikorodu City Says Shooting Stars Management Not Behind Hostage In Ibadan

On Sunday, April 6, at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, Ikorodu City FC held Shooting Stars SC (3SC) to a goalless draw—an impressive result on paper, but one that sparked chaos off it.

Moments after the final whistle, Ikorodu City players and officials found themselves locked inside the dressing room, surrounded by furious home fans who were unwilling to let them leave.

Video clips quickly spread online, showing Ikorodu City’s players using their mobile phones to light up a pitch-black room, their expressions tense. Officials claimed the stadium’s power was deliberately shut off.

In an exclusive interview with Naija News on Monday, April 7, Ikorodu City’s media officer, Samuel Bamisebi, said, “Well, fans will obviously want to express their grievances. The fans were outside and really angry after a team dropped points at home and stuff like that. They always wanted to show themselves or stuff.”

No Fingers Pointed at Management—But the Damage Was Done

Bamisebi was clear: the club doesn’t believe the 3SC management orchestrated the incident. But that doesn’t make what happened any less traumatic.

He said, “It’s not like 3SC management held us hostage or something. But yes, it was a difficult situation because we could not go out. Not just us, even the match officials could not go. Even shooting stars, players themselves could not go out. We were all stuck in the dressing room and the tunnel all through that period.

“It was just a matter of fans, really angry and being irrational outside. That’s what caused it.”

By the time the dust settled, one of Ikorodu City’s team buses had been damaged, and injuries had been recorded among club officials. Images of broken windows and wounded staff circulated widely, sparking outrage and calls for accountability.

“About the team bus. Yeah, one of the busses was destroyed. I mean, you saw the videos everywhere. I don’t think I’m supposed to be saying too much. You saw the videos”, the media officer stressed.

“You’ve seen the video of all these injuries. So obviously, they are true.”

It took the intervention of the men of the Nigerian Army for the players and officials of Ikorodu City FC to regain their freedom and safely exited the stadium.

As of this writing, Ikorodu City have not officially filed a protest. “The club hasn’t taken any action yet. They will take action when they are ready. I can’t speak on what the club would do at the moment. They will do what they want to do when it is time”, the Ikorodu City media officer said.

Not an Isolated Case: NPFL’s Ongoing Struggle With Host Fan Violence

Unfortunately, what happened in Ibadan isn’t new. It’s part of a disturbing trend that has plagued the NPFL for years: visiting teams facing hostility, violence, and intimidation—sometimes even before kickoff.

Here are just a few notable incidents:

January 15, 2023 – Aba: Remo Stars were attacked after drawing 1-1 with Enyimba FC. Bottles and stones were hurled at their players and technical staff as they tried to leave the stadium. The club’s team bus was dented, and a coach reportedly sustained injuries.

March 12, 2022 – Kano: Sunshine Stars endured a terrifying post-match ordeal after defeating Kano Pillars 1-0. Furious home fans stormed the pitch, damaged Sunshine’s bench area, and assaulted some match officials. The visiting team had to be escorted out by security personnel.

April 9, 2023 – Owerri: Bayelsa United were chased off the field by angry Heartland FC supporters after a controversial late equalizer. Match officials locked themselves in their dressing room for safety.

The Bigger Problem: Broken Security and Absent Accountability

Week after week, these incidents repeat themselves, and yet… little changes.

While the League Management Company (LMC) occasionally dishes out fines or stadium bans, these punishments are often inconsistent, insufficient, or quickly reversed. The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) rarely steps in, and clubs whose fans are guilty of violence often distance themselves with vague statements—if they say anything at all.

Worse still, perpetrators are almost never identified, let alone punished.

What Needs to Change

To move forward, the NPFL must stop relying on luck and start enforcing structure. Here’s what that could look like:

1. Enforce Minimum Security Standards

Every stadium must have trained stewards, crowd control barriers, and exit route protocols. Power outages shouldn’t happen—certainly not during tense post-match moments.

2. Ban Offenders—and Follow Through

Clubs whose fans act violently should face multi-match stadium closures. Offenders caught on camera must be prosecuted, not protected.

3. Educate the Fans

Nigerian football needs a culture shift. Fans must understand that football isn’t war. A draw or a defeat at home isn’t betrayal. And intimidation isn’t loyalty.

This Isn’t Just Football Anymore

What happened in Ibadan wasn’t a scuffle. It was a traumatic experience for professionals who came to play a game—and left counting bruises and blessings. The NPFL owes it to these players, and to every Nigerian football fan, to do better.

If the game doesn’t feel safe, it stops being a game.