You Will Be Penalised If You Undermine The Peace Of Our Party – Abure-Led NEC Threatens Peter Obi

The Comrade Julius Abure-led National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party (LP) has threatened to sanction the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi and the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, should they go ahead with the planned “illegal” stakeholders meeting, scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 9th, 2025.

The Committee also warned Peter Obi, against any conduct or utterance which would promote disunity within the party.

The party warned that it would no longer tolerate any anti-party activities from any member “no matter how highly placed.”

In the same vein, the LP NEC also announced the sack of Hon. Afam Ogene from his position as leader of the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives. In his place, NEC appointed Barr. Ben Eternabene as the new leader.

These decisions were contained in a Communique read by the Party’s National Secretary, Umar Farouk, at the end of a NEC meeting held at the party’s National Secretariat, In Abuja, on Monday.

Farouk said, “NEC in session in the exercise of its duties, hereby caution the former presidential candidate of our great party not to participate in any action capable of undermining the peace unity, and integrity of the party as the NEC will not hesitate to issue a stiffer penalty if found culpable.”

Farouk further said, “Accordingly, NEC in session reaffirmed the Nnewi National Convention held on the 27th of March 2024 that produced the current National Working Committee (NWC) members under the chairmanship of Barrister Julius Abure.

“NEC in session condemn in strong terms the activities of the Caretaker Committee illegally established by Alex Otti and Peter Obi in a so-called Stakeholders meeting held on the 4th of September 2024 in Umuahia.

“The Supreme Court admonished party leaders and members of the party to always abide by the constitution of the party.

“NEC noted that Article 14 (4) (B) gives the power to call meetings only to the National Secretary with the approval of the National Chairman.

“Accordingly, NEC warned all members to abide by the constitution of the party.”

Speaking specifically about the Abia State Governor, the communique said, “NEC in session notes the various anti-party activities of Gov. Alex Otti, including calling of unauthorized Stakeholders meeting and usurping the powers of NEC.

“He also conducted the LGA Election using another Political Party. The Governor has also intensified his effort to factionalize the party leadership by calling an illegal NEC scheduled to hold on Wednesday.

“His anti-party activities is unbecoming of a highly respected personality and can no longer be acceptable, NEC stated that it will not hesitate to discipline him in line with Article 19 of the Party’s Constitution.”