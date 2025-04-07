Nigeria Not Affected By Saudi Arabia’s Ban – FG

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a clarification, confirming that Nigeria is not on the list of countries facing an entry ban into Saudi Arabia starting from April 13, 2025.

Naija News reports that this statement was made by Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar through his Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, on Monday.

The minister addressed the viral memo that had been circulating, which falsely included Nigeria, alongside countries such as Egypt, India, and Pakistan, as part of the ban.

Tuggar referred to the document as misleading and inaccurate, stating that the Saudi Tourism Centre had officially confirmed that no such directive exists.

“The Saudi Tourism Centre confirmed no such directive exists. Current official travel guidelines only apply to the Hajj pilgrimage,” Tuggar explained.

He clarified that the only restriction in place pertains to holders of tourist visas, who will be unable to perform Hajj or enter or remain in Makkah between April 29 and June 11, 2025 (from 01 Thul Quda to 14 Thul Hijjah 1446 AH). During this period, the Hajj visa remains the only valid entry permit for pilgrims.

Tuggar urged the public to disregard the misleading memo and instead verify travel details through official sources before making any plans.

He emphasized, “Sharing unverified information causes confusion and may affect travel arrangements.”

For accurate updates, the minister advised travelers to consult official Saudi sources, the Nigerian Foreign Ministry, or recognized diplomatic channels.