Cancer Treatment Forces King Charles Back To Hospital

King Charles III has experienced some side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, which required a brief hospital visit on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement explaining that the monarch needed a short observation period following his treatment.

The palace did not provide details on the exact nature or duration of the side effects. After the observation, the King returned to Clarence House, his London residence.

Due to these health complications, all of his scheduled events in Birmingham on Friday have been postponed.

The King expressed his deep disappointment about missing these events. The palace noted that he hopes to reschedule them in the future and extends his sincerest apologies to those who worked hard to prepare for his visit.

Buckingham Palace first disclosed Charles’s cancer diagnosis in February 2024. Since then, information about his condition has been scarce. The announcement came just before it was revealed that Princess Kate was also undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Neither the palace nor the royals have shared the specific type or stage of their cancers, though Kate has since announced that her cancer is in remission.

In December, a source told NBC News that Charles’s treatment is progressing well. While his cancer is being managed, treatment is expected to continue into 2025.

Charles became King on 8 September 2022, following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Before his ascension, Charles was the longest-serving heir to the throne.