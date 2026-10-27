Nigerians In UK Get Fresh Passport Update As NIS Extends Special Exercise

Nigerians living in the United Kingdom (UK) have been given more time to access passport services as the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) extends its Special Passport Intervention exercise until November 27.

The extension will cover designated centres in London and Manchester, while the exercises in Aberdeen and Cardiff will run for a shorter period, from November 3 to 6, Naija News reports.

The NIS Public Relations Officer, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, announced the development in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

He explained that the decision followed continued demand for passport services and the need to accommodate more Nigerians seeking to obtain or renew their passports.

The latest extension comes after the service had earlier extended the exercise to run from October 3 to October 30.

According to Akinlabi, the extension was approved in line with the directive of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

He said the exercise would continue at the designated centres on the newly announced dates.

The NIS spokesperson listed the locations and dates for the extended exercise as follows:

London: 56-57 Fleet Street, Temple, London EC4Y 1JU, November 3 to 27.

Manchester: Nigerian House, 23 Platt Lane, November 3 to 27.

Aberdeen: Hilton Convention Centre, 13 Smithfield Road, Aberdeen AB24 4NR, November 3 to 6.

Cardiff: Western Leisure Centre, Ely, Cardiff CF5 5HJ, November 3 to 6.

Akinlabi reaffirmed the service’s commitment to providing efficient, transparent and responsive passport services to Nigerians both at home and abroad.