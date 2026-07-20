‘My Work Is Done’: Starmer Resigns As UK Prime Minister

Sir Keir Starmer has formally resigned as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), bringing his two-year administration to an end and handing over power to his successor, Andy Burnham.

Naija News reports that Starmer announced his departure on Monday during an emotional farewell speech outside 10 Downing Street, where he reflected on his time in office and thanked the British people for the opportunity to serve.

Speaking before leaving Downing Street, the outgoing prime minister said he was satisfied with the achievements of his administration and was stepping down with pride.

He said, “I go with good grace, I go with a smile and I go proud of everything that we have achieved.”

Starmer also declared that it was the right time to leave office, saying simply, “My work is done.”

He expressed confidence in his successor and pledged to support Andy Burnham as he takes over the leadership of the country.

After his farewell address, Starmer travelled to Buckingham Palace, where he officially submitted his resignation to King Charles III.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed the development in a statement.

According to the palace, “Sir Keir Starmer MP had an audience of The King this morning and tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury, which His Majesty was graciously pleased to accept.”

The palace also disclosed that “Lady Starmer was also received by The King.”

Following Starmer’s resignation, Andy Burnham, who was elected Labour Party leader on Friday, was invited by King Charles III to form a new government.

The invitation officially makes Burnham the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

He is expected to deliver his first speech outside 10 Downing Street before announcing members of his Cabinet.

As Burnham prepared to take over the administration, one of the first changes in government emerged on Monday with the resignation of the Prisons Minister, Lord Timpson.

The resignation comes as the new prime minister begins reshaping his government and appointing key officials for his administration.