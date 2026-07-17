Andy Burnham Emerges UK Prime Minister

Veteran British politician Andy Burnham has been confirmed as the new leader of the United Kingdom’s governing Labour Party, clearing the way for him to become the country’s next Prime Minister.

Burnham emerged unopposed at a special Labour Party conference held on Friday after no other candidate secured the required nominations to challenge him.

Announcing the outcome of the leadership process, the UK’s Interior Minister, Shabana Mahmood, formally declared Burnham elected as Labour leader.

“There being no other eligibly nominated candidate, it is therefore my honour to declare that the duly elected leader of the Labour Party is Andy Burnham,” Mahmood announced.

Burnham’s confirmation follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer as Labour leader after mounting political pressure within the party.

The former Mayor of Greater Manchester is expected to formally assume office as Prime Minister on Monday after the constitutional transition process.

In his acceptance speech, Burnham pledged to unite the Labour Party, restore public confidence in government and pursue policies aimed at devolving more powers to local communities while improving public services and economic growth.