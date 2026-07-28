Nigerian Teenager Jailed Seven Years In UK Over Party Robbery [Photo]

A 19-year-old Nigerian, Oluwatobiloba Akinrinola, has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the United Kingdom (UK) for his role in a violent robbery during which partygoers were threatened, assaulted and humiliated.

Naija News understands that Akinrinola, of Slippers Place, London, was jailed alongside 20-year-old Richile Vangu, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The sentences were handed down at Leicester Crown Court after the court heard details of the robbery and other offences committed by the two men.

The court heard that the incident occurred during a gathering in North Kilworth, Leicestershire, on November 21, 2025.

Vangu was said to have organised the robbery and recruited several people, including Akinrinola, to participate in the attack.

During the incident, at least eight men were reportedly forced into a bedroom and threatened with a large “zombie-style knife”.

The attackers allegedly stole designer clothes and an iPhone from the victims.

Vangu also demanded that each victim transfer £1,000, threatening to stab them in the leg if they failed to comply.

The victims were reportedly forced to perform a TikTok dance several times while their student identification cards were photographed to establish where they lived.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Steven Evans said Vangu had carefully planned the robbery and “recruited” a group of men to assist him, including Akinrinola.

The judge said Vangu introduced himself as Trixta, describing the name as being “like a villain from the movies”.

Although Akinrinola was described as “subservient” to Vangu, Judge Evans said the teenager played “an essential part” in the offences.

The court heard that the violence continued later in the day after some of the victims failed to transfer the money demanded from them.

The victims were reportedly ordered to go to student accommodation in Bath Lane.

At the accommodation, Akinrinola allegedly forced some of the men to perform star jumps and high knees before repeatedly punching them.

The court heard that Vangu also whipped some of the victims with a belt, shot them in the head with a BB gun and waxed their faces.

He reportedly threatened to cut off their dreadlocks if they failed to pay him.

Judge Evans described the actions of the two men as having “tortured” and “humiliated” the victims.

Vangu later posted videos recorded during the house party and student accommodation incidents on TikTok.

During the sentencing, Judge Evans said Vangu showed a “complete absence of empathy” towards his victims.

The judge also noted that Vangu laughed as evidence was presented to the jury during his trial.

A Probation Service report further stated that Vangu had “enjoyed humiliating and targeting” his victims.

Vangu was convicted of four counts of robbery, 10 counts of blackmail and one count of actual bodily harm.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to another count of actual bodily harm.

In addition to his 11-year prison sentence, Vangu was given an extended licence period of three years.

Akinrinola was convicted of nine counts of blackmail, four counts of robbery and two counts of actual bodily harm.

He was, however, found not guilty of one count of blackmail and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Two other defendants, Benjamin Osadolor, 19, of Pytchley Street, Northampton, and Ayomide Ibraheem, 19, of Sedan Way, London, were found not guilty of all charges.

The pair had been arrested in connection with the incident but were cleared of all the allegations against them.