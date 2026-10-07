Kemi Badenoch Vows To Scrap Inheritance Tax On Family Home

The United Kingdom (UK) Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has promised to abolish inheritance tax on family homes if the Conservatives return to power.

Badenoch said the policy would reduce by more than half the number of households that are affected by the tax.

She made the pledge while delivering her keynote address at the Conservative Party’s national conference in Birmingham on Tuesday, Naija News reports.

“The next Conservative government will legislate so nobody will ever pay inheritance tax on their family home,” Badenoch declared.

The Conservative leader presented the next general election as a battle for the “soul of the nation” and expressed confidence that her party is prepared to win whenever the election is called.

Badenoch said an incoming Conservative government would focus on reducing the financial pressure on hard-working Britons and restoring what she described as common sense to British politics.

“We are going to win, not for ourselves, but for our country. For every hard-working person out there, for everyone who wants to see common sense restored, for everyone who wants to see Britain working again,” she told party members.

She also insisted that the Conservative Party remains the only political force with a clear plan to return the country to prosperity.

“We are the only party with a plan to get Britain working again,” Badenoch said.

During this year’s annual conference, Badenoch also praised Conservative Members of Parliament for their efforts in pushing for reforms while the party remains in opposition.

She singled out Douglas Lumsden for praise following his landslide victory in Aberdeen South for the Conservative Party.

Naija News understands that inheritance tax is a charge imposed on the property, money and possessions left behind by someone who has died.

The current rate is 40% on the part of an estate above the £325,000 threshold.

However, the tax-free threshold can rise to £500,000 where a primary residence is passed on to direct descendants.

Married couples can also combine their allowances, allowing an estate worth up to £1 million to be transferred without inheritance tax, subject to the applicable rules.