Zimbabwe Coach, Player Talk Tough Ahead Of Clash With Super Eagles

Zimbabwe head coach, Michael Nees, has emphasized the importance of a strong start in their upcoming match against Nigeria.

The Zimbabwe coach is adamant that his players need to maintain complete focus from the first whistle to the final minute in this critical encounter.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, which is scheduled to take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25, presents a vital opportunity for both Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe will be looking for a win to rejuvenate their campaign after a recent 2-2 draw with Benin Republic, while the Super Eagles come off a strong 2-0 victory against Rwanda.

Nees acknowledged Nigeria’s elite status in international football, stating, “We cannot afford a slow start. Our focus must be unwavering throughout the match, especially considering the goals conceded in our last game, which were somewhat self-inflicted.”

Also, Zimbabwe midfielder Andy Rinomhota is optimistic about his team’s chances against the Super Eagles. Despite Nigeria being favourites due to their impressive lineup, Rinomhota sees room for positivity, drawing confidence from their previous 1-1 draw earlier in the campaign.

“Certainly, we believe we can achieve a good result,” he shared after the team’s first training session in Uyo. “Our prior experience against them in Butare showed that we can compete effectively. Even though it was under different conditions, the team’s performance gave us belief.”

Nees acknowledges the challenge ahead, highlighting the need for his players to be at their best. With Zimbabwe winless in Group C after five matches, a victory against Nigeria is essential for their resurgence in the qualifiers.

“The match promises to be a thrilling contest, and we must rise to the occasion. We know our opponents will come prepared and will give their all,” Nees stated.

He also encouraged his players to relish the atmosphere and rise to the occasion without fear, saying: “This is an exciting opportunity, and although we will face challenges in terms of climate, pace, and conditions, we must accept them, enjoy the experience, and not let nerves affect our performance. We will analyze both our game and our opponents to ensure we are ready.”