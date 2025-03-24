Africa’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Fixtures For Monday, Tuesday

The journey toward securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is reaching a pivotal moment as African teams prepare for Matchday 6 of the qualifiers.

With the stakes exceptionally high, group leaders will look to solidify their standings, while teams striving for qualification will fight diligently to keep their World Cup aspirations alive.

Nigeria’s impressive 2-0 victory over Rwanda last Friday set a strong precedent for the week, showcasing the competitive spirit and high quality of play within the tournament.

As we look ahead to the fixtures on Monday and Tuesday, fans across the continent are eagerly awaiting the outcomes that will bring certain teams closer to the prestigious World Cup berth.

Below are the fixtures for Monday and Tuesday:

Monday, 24 March 2025 Fixtures:

16:00: Central African Republic vs Mali (Group I)

16:00: Guinea-Bissau vs Burkina Faso (Group A)

16:00: Liberia vs São Tomé and Príncipe (Group H)

19:00: Ivory Coast vs Gambia (Group F)

19:00: Madagascar vs Ghana (Group I)

21:00: Ethiopia vs Djibouti (Group A)

21:00: Tunisia vs Malawi (Group H)

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 Fixtures

13:00: Botswana vs Somalia (Group H)

16:00: Angola vs Cape Verde (Group D)

16:00: Benin vs South Africa (Group C)

16:00: Nigeria vs Zimbabwe (Group C)

16:00: Rwanda vs Lesotho (Group C)

16:00: Uganda vs Guinea (Group G)

19:00: Burundi vs Seychelles (Group F)

19:00: Cameroon vs Libya (Group D)

19:00: Egypt vs Sierra Leone (Group A)

19:00: Sudan vs South Sudan (Group K)

21:00: Algeria vs Mozambique (Group G)

21:00: Comoros vs Chad (Group I)

21:00: Mauritania vs DR Congo (Group C)

21:00: Senegal vs Togo (Group L)

21:30: Morocco vs Tanzania (Group E)