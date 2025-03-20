Super Eagles’ Umar Sadiq Gets Nomination For Two La Liga Awards

Super Eagles forward, Umar Sadiq has been nominated for both the La Liga Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for March.

Naija News reports that during this period, Sadiq netted three goals across three league matches for Valencia.

Other contenders for the Player of the Month accolade include Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, Isco from Real Betis, Marco Alonso of Celta Vigo, and Pedro Diaz from Rayo Vallecano.

In the race for the Goal of the Month award, Sadiq will compete against Florin Rațiu of Rayo Vallecano and Diego Garcia from CD Leganes.

The 28-year-old striker has scored four goals in eight league appearances for Valencia since joining the team on loan from Real Sociedad in January under the management of Carlos Corberán.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong has declared that the team’s objective is to secure the three maximum points in the World Cup qualifier match against Rwanda on Friday.

The Nigerian captain made the declaration in a chat with newsmen on Wednesday, where he maintained that victory for his side is non-negotiable.

According to him, the players are unfazed about the record of never beating Rwanda on their home turf. He added that the Eagles are focused on bringing their World Cup qualifying campaign back to life and have made the ticket a priority.

“Actually, we read about that in some places, but we are not bothered.

“I was part of the last game in Kigali, which ended scoreless, but we know that we cannot afford a draw this time.

“Our objective is to pick the three points and bring some life back into our campaign.

“We are certainly not concerned about history books and what has happened before now. Qualification for the FIFA World Cup is our priority,” he said.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles will take on the Amavubis of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, on Friday at 6:00p.m. Rwanda time (5:00p.m. Nigeria time).