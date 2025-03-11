Conduct By-Elections For Edo Central, Anambra South – Senate To INEC

The Senate has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organize by-elections for the vacant seats in Edo Central and Anambra South Senatorial Districts.

Naija News reports that the Senate President Godswill Akpabio made the announcement during plenary on Tuesday, formally declaring the vacancies in the chamber.

The Edo Central seat became vacant in 2024 after Monday Okpebholo was inaugurated as Governor of Edo State in December, following his election. Likewise, the Anambra South seat has remained unoccupied since the passing of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in July 2024.

In January 2025, INEC stated that it was awaiting a formal request from the Senate before proceeding with the by-election for Anambra South. This position was reaffirmed by Anambra State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Elizabeth Agu, during a stakeholders’ dialogue organized by the International Press Centre (IPC) in Awka.

With both senatorial districts currently unrepresented, Akpabio urged INEC to expedite the elections to ensure proper representation for the affected constituencies.