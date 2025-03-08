‘Despite Petitions, FCCPC Involvement, Ikeja Electric Has Left Us In Total Darkness’ – Lagos Residents Suffer As Blackout Continues

Residents of Isokan Phase I and II, Wakilu Street, Greenlake, and parts of Ashipa in the Ayobo area of Lagos State continue to endure prolonged power blackout, despite their persistent appeals to Ikeja Electric (IKEDC) and the involvement of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

In a previous report, Naija News highlighted how the community had been plunged into darkness since December 21, 2024, following the failure of a critical transformer that had yet to be repaired or replaced.

The root of the problem lies in a now-damaged transformer that struggled to meet the increasing electricity demands of the growing community.

Frequent breakdowns became commonplace, disrupting daily life and local businesses.

Following the total breakdown of the transformer, residents have been forced to rely on costly alternative energy sources, such as generators and inverters, further straining their finances amid rising fuel prices.

A lack of explicit action and communication from Ikeja Electric regarding the transformer repair or replacement status has further exacerbated the community’s frustration.

Repeated appeals and formal petitions have been met with inaction by the power company, leaving residents feeling neglected and powerless.

The prolonged blackout has had a profound impact on the community’s well-being. Businesses have suffered losses due to the inability to operate efficiently, students struggle to study without adequate lighting, and the overall quality of life has diminished.

When contacted during a follow-up on the lingering power issue, the Community Development Association (CDA) Chairman for Isokan Estate Phase 1 and 2, Ademola Orishatola, expressed his disappointment that despite involving the FCCPC in hopes of expediting a resolution, there has been little progress.

“Thank you so much for being with us since the beginning of the black out in our community.

“We did not receive any information from them up till now despite that we reported them to FCCPC at Ikeja the story is unchanged.

“They did nothing other than telling us that they are working on it,” the CDA chairman told Naija News.

When asked whether the community plans to purchase another transformer by itself rather than wait for the Ikeja Electric, the CDA chairman said: “Yes! We have it in mind, but when we Googled the price of Transformer 500KVA, it is about 16 million plus.”

Community leaders and residents continue to urge Ikeja Electric and relevant authorities to address the power outage promptly.

They emphasize that access to electricity is not a luxury but a basic necessity that significantly affects their livelihoods and well-being.

Naija News understands that Ikeja Electric had asked the community to pick a spot where a new distribution transformer will be placed, promising to bring a transformer when it is done.

Despite constructing a slab for the new transformer, IKEDC have failed to keep to their promise, keeping the area in continuous darkness since December of last year.

They stated that Ikeja Electric keeps saying they are working on it with no physical activity to show, as days, weeks and months passes.

Ikeja Electric’s Response

When contacted about the lingering matter, the Ikeja Electric Business Manager, Akowonjo, Abayomi Gabriel, simply told Naija News, “Isokan DT? Work in progress…”

He declined to make further comment on the development.

Also, the spokesperson for the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) confirmed their involvement in the bid to ensure power is restored in the community.

FCCPC, however, expressed regretted that despite their involvement, Ikeja Electric is yet to take a visible action to restore or replace the failed transformer.

The FCCPC official said the commission is planning to take a new line of action regarding Ikeja Electric’s lackadaisical attitude.

Residents in the community have urged authorities to prevail on IKEDC to provide transformers and restore electricity. Some have even expressed willingness to task themselves to provide a new transformer.