Ramadan: Man Slumps While Praying In Abuja Mosque, Dies In Hospital

A 52-year-old man named Salihu Byezhe tragically passed away after collapsing during Subhi prayers in Gudaba village, located within the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Reports obtained by Naija News on Friday morning revealed that the incident occurred on Thursday as Byezhe attended the community mosque for the early morning prayers.

According to a local resident, Musa Dantani, after partaking in Sahur, the pre-dawn meal observed during Ramadan, Byezhe performed his ablutions and proceeded to the mosque for the prayers.

During the prayer session, he suddenly collapsed, prompting immediate action from those present, who swiftly transported him to a hospital in Kuje. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival, with medical personnel attributing the cause of death to high blood pressure.

“Prayers were ongoing when he suddenly slumped and some Muslims inside the mosque quickly held him and conveyed him to the hospital. He was still breathing on the way to the hospital, but unfortunately, he gave up on arriving at the hospital,” Dantani told Daily Trust.

One of the sons of the deceased was present in the mosque at the time the individual collapsed, and he subsequently accompanied them to the hospital, where the attending physician confirmed the individual’s death.

It was gathered that the deceased suffered from high blood pressure, which escalated during the morning prayers.

Dantani reported that the burial of the deceased took place at approximately 10:12 am on Thursday, in accordance with Islamic customs.