Guns Drawn, Tension Escalates As Customs, FAAN Security Operatives Clash At Lagos International Airport

A tense armed standoff unfolded on Thursday at the NAHCO Shed of the Hajj/Cargo Terminal at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, following a dispute between the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The confrontation, which lasted for hours, was triggered when FAAN’s Director of Aviation Security Services, Afegbai Albert Igbafe, was overseeing the installation of Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) machines at the Ajantako Terminal around 2:30 PM.

How the Conflict Escalated

Customs officials, claiming they had not been informed about the equipment installation, reportedly locked the FAAN security director inside a shed.

In response, Igbafe called for reinforcements, prompting an armed FAAN security unit to arrive. The situation escalated further when Customs officers summoned reinforcements from their Ikeja barracks, creating a volatile standoff.

According to sources, Customs officials asserted control over the airport, a claim FAAN officials dismissed as “baseless”.

“The Nigerian Customs Service is merely a security agency; the airport and its operations are managed and controlled by FAAN,” a FAAN official told SaharaReporters.

The confrontation highlights a longstanding jurisdictional dispute between the two agencies, with FAAN repeatedly accusing Customs of disregarding aviation protocols.

One source emphasized that Customs’ frequent non-compliance not only disrupts airport operations but also compromises safety standards.

Adding to the tensions, Customs officials allegedly assaulted FAAN personnel who attempted to record the incident on their mobile devices. Witnesses described the attack as unprovoked and reflective of Customs’ disregard for aviation regulations.

History of Conflicts Between FAAN and Customs

This is not the first time such disputes have arisen between the two agencies:

January 25, 2022 – FAAN and Customs clashed publicly on Twitter after FAAN accused Customs officers of forcefully accessing a restricted area at the airport.

2020 – Customs officials were accused of bypassing security checks to facilitate illegal cash smuggling through the tarmac. SaharaReporters previously exposed how Customs officers moved large sums of money through the airport without proper clearance.

2015 – Customs officers allegedly attempted to access the airport tarmac without proper accreditation and assaulted a FAAN security officer. The incident occurred while International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) officials were inspecting the airport.

NAHCO Sides with Customs Over ‘Inadequate Notification’

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), which owns the NAHCO Shed, claimed that they were not informed about the installation of the ETD machines. NAHCO’s stance aligned with Customs’ claim, further justifying their actions.

“Today’s confrontation underscores the deteriorating relationship between the two agencies and raises urgent concerns about Customs’ respect for aviation protocols,” a source stated.

“These ongoing jurisdictional conflicts pose significant risks to public safety.”