Confusion Over Doyin Okupe’s Health As Family Keeps Mum

There was confusion on Friday morning regarding the health status of former presidential spokesperson, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

Family sources revealed to The PUNCH that the former Director-General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council was in critical condition.

However, some of Okupe’s political associates, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that he had passed away.

One source disclosed that Okupe had been critically ill for several weeks before undergoing surgery at an undisclosed hospital.

As of the time of this report, his family had yet to confirm or refute the rumors surrounding his death.

Born in Iperu, Ogun State, Okupe was the son of a banker, Chief Matthew Adekoya Okupe. He went to St. Jude’s School in Lagos and Igbobi College before studying medicine at the University of Ibadan.

After becoming a doctor, he helped start the Royal Cross Medical Centre in Lagos with two colleagues and served as its Managing Director.