Breaking: Senate Suspends Natasha For Six Months Over Dispute With Akpabio

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has been suspended for six months over the sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions recommended Natasha’s suspension on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The committee stated that Natasha’s salary and security details would be withdrawn during the suspension period.

The committee also recommended that Senator Natasha should not be seen anywhere around the National Assembly during her suspension period.

Details to come…