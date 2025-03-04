Protest Erupts In Ogoni Over Oil Resumption As MOSOP, 31 Groups Threaten Disruption

A large-scale protest broke out in Ogoni as over 30 advocacy groups, including the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), took to the streets to demand justice for Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni Eight.

These activists, who were executed in 1995 for their environmental advocacy, remain central to the ongoing debate over oil resumption in Ogoniland.

The demonstrators insisted that any move to restart oil production in the region must involve MOSOP, the grassroots movement that spearheaded the protests that led to Shell’s exit from Ogoni in 1993.

Carrying placards with bold messages such as “Clear Ken Saro-Wiwa’s Name Now,” “No to Forceful Oil Resumption,” “Justice for Ogoni 9,” and “Stop the Ogoni Genocide,” the protesters made their stance clear: no exoneration, no oil resumption.

Addressing the crowd at the Peace Park in Bori, MOSOP President Fegalo Nsuke emphasised that oil exploration in Ogoni could not proceed without the organisation’s involvement.

“There cannot be oil resumption in any part of Ogoni without inputs from MOSOP leadership,” Nsuke declared. “We will not accept any decision that is imposed on us without our input. We will resist any attempt to marginalise us or to ignore our rights.”

Nsuke also underscored MOSOP’s role in advocating for environmental justice and human rights, reminding the public that the group had always supported oil exploration but insisted on fairness.

“MOSOP started this struggle, and we were the first people to demand the return of oil exploration in Ogoni, not the political class,” he said. “We will not be silenced or ignored in the decision-making process. Any attempt to silence us will be resisted lawfully and nonviolently until we win.”

He further urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suspend the oil resumption process initiated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and establish a more inclusive framework that considers the views of the Ogoni people.

Call for Exoneration, Not Pardon

Similarly, President of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP), Comrade Barinuazor Emmanuel, reiterated the demand for Ken Saro-Wiwa’s exoneration, not just a pardon.

“Ken Saro-Wiwa was not guilty of any crime,” Emmanuel emphasised. “He was a hero who fought for the rights of the Ogoni people, and his name must be cleared.”

The protesting groups also demanded that operational licences be granted to indigenous Ogoni companies to handle oil drilling, the unbundling of OML 11, and adequate compensation for the Ogoni people.

Emmanuel further called for an independent inquiry into the killing of the Ogoni Four, who lost their lives in Giokoo amid allegations that Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight others were responsible.

“We want to know the truth about what happened to our brothers,” Emmanuel said. “We want justice to be served, and we want those responsible to be held accountable. We will not accept any decision that is imposed on us without our input. We will resist any attempt to marginalise us or to ignore our rights.”

While affirming that Ogoni youths are open to oil resumption, Emmanuel stressed that it must come through meaningful dialogue with the federal government.

“We are not against development,” he stated. “We are against exploitation and marginalisation. We want to be part of the decision-making process, and we want our rights to be respected.”

Finally, Emmanuel urged former MOSOP President Barr. Ledum Mitee to clarify his stance, warning that he could not support both the federal government and the Ogoni people simultaneously.

“You cannot serve two masters,” Emmanuel said. “You must choose which side you are. If you want to lead the discussion, you must be on the side of the Ogoni people.”