Lagos Assembly: New Speaker May Emerge As Obasa Impeachment Reversed

Forty-nine days after his impeachment as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa was reinstated in a dramatic political shift within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Naija News reports that Mojisola Meranda, who had assumed the Speakership on January 13 following Obasa’s removal, stepped down and returned to her previous role as Deputy Speaker.

The crisis began when 32 out of 40 lawmakers voted to impeach Obasa while he was on vacation in the United States, citing allegations of gross misconduct, financial mismanagement, highhandedness, lack of transparency, and abuse of office. Upon his return, Obasa rejected the allegations and insisted that he remained the Speaker.

Under pressure from APC leadership, the lawmakers reversed their decision on Monday. APC chairman Cornelius Ojelabi, alongside key party figures including former national chairman Chief Bisi Akande, former Ogun State governor Chief Olusegun Osoba, and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), arrived at the Assembly complex under tight security to conclude negotiations.

Sources revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was displeased that the impeachment was carried out without consulting party leadership, prompting his intervention and the directive for Obasa’s reinstatement. However, reports suggest that a new Speaker may be appointed soon as part of a broader party agreement.

Tensions ran high at the Assembly as the plenary session, initially scheduled for 1 p.m., was delayed to accommodate a crucial meeting chaired by the APC Chairman. Following this meeting, the session resumed, during which Meranda formally announced her resignation.

During the proceedings, many lawmakers praised Meranda’s leadership, describing her as a champion of democracy. After delivering her resignation speech, Obasa was reinstated, receiving a mix of applause and silence from different lawmakers. He then adjourned the plenary indefinitely.

With the leadership change, principal officers of the House also resigned. Deputy Speaker Fatai Mojeed (Ibeju Lekki Constituency 1) was reassigned as Chief Whip, while David Setonji (Badagry 2) was moved from Chief Whip to Deputy Chief Whip. Richard Kasunmu (Ikeja 2) retained his position as Deputy Majority Leader, and Temitope Adedeji (Ifako/Ijaiye 1) was appointed Majority Leader.

Obasa, who had filed a lawsuit challenging his impeachment, is now expected to withdraw the case. He stressed the Assembly’s ability to resolve internal disputes and expressed gratitude to party leaders, particularly Chief Bisi Akande and Chief Olusegun Osoba, as well as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, for their support.

APC: Resolution is a victory for democracy

Meanwhile, the Lagos APC chapter welcomed the resolution, describing it as a win for democracy.

Party spokesman Hon. Oluseye Oladejo stated that the crisis tested the party’s internal conflict resolution process.

“As a truly democratic party, we refrained from interfering in legislative affairs. However, when the conflict persisted, the House deferred to the party’s guidance.

“We want to clarify that the lawmakers formally briefed the party about the situation only a few days ago, seeking wise counsel.

“With 39 out of 40 Assembly members being APC members, we remain committed to delivering on our mandate,” Oladejo stated.