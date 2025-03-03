Full Speech Of Meranda Before Resigning As Lagos Speaker

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, on Monday, resigned from her position, paving the way for the reinstatement of impeached Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

Following her resignation, Meranda was appointed Deputy Speaker, while Obasa resumed his role as Speaker of the Assembly.

Speaking before stepping down, Meranda described her decision as a sacrifice to restore order and stability in the Assembly.

She said, “I wish to let every one of you know that I have made a personal sacrifice towards resolving the leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly.”

Meranda acknowledged her family’s legacy in entrenching democracy and good governance and reaffirmed her commitment to upholding integrity and service.

The former speaker said, “I recognize the role my family has played and continues to play in entrenching democracy, good governance, and the betterment of our people. I will never depart from the well-established path of honor, dignity, integrity, and service as personified by my late father.”

She formally announced her resignation, effective March 3, 2025, stating that her tenure had become a threat to democracy within the Assembly.

Meranda said, “It is with heavy responsibility that I wish to resign my position as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly with effect from today, March 3, 2025. I took this decision carefully and with firm consideration.”

“Decision Made To Protect Legislative Integrity”

Meranda emphasized that her decision was in the best interest of the state and the legislative institution, stressing that she was stepping down to prevent further conflicts and embarrassment.

She said, “I feel that I have demonstrated leadership and selfless sacrifice by resigning in order to protect these resources that we have suffered to build.

“With your unwavering support, I take this step to step down as the Speaker of the House of Assembly.”

Despite stepping down, she reaffirmed her commitment to serving her Apapa Constituency 1 and the people of Lagos State.

She further stated, “I am not a quitter; however, I took this bold decision in order to save this legislative institution from further unnecessary conflict and embarrassment.”

Expresses Gratitude To Lawmakers

Meranda expressed gratitude to her colleagues, Assembly staff, and well-wishers who stood by her during her short tenure.

The ex-speaker added, “I cherish the solidarity that I have enjoyed and that has been given to me by my honorable members. I do not leave out the management and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly.”

“As short as it is, this is a memorable event. I need you to permit me to resign as the Rt. Honorable Speaker, and I shall continue to serve my good people of Apapa Constituency 1 in particular and the entire Lagos State in general.”

Concluding her speech, Meranda invoked a traditional song, symbolizing her acceptance of fate and the new political reality.

She said, “This is goodness, where you have chased us to has brought us goodness, we did not know that this is what it would bring for us.”