Breaking: Speaker Meranda Arrives At Lagos Assembly Complex

The Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has arrived at the assembly complex with cheers from lawmakers who had earlier endorsed her as speaker of the house.

As of the time Naija News is filing this report, Meranda was spotted making her way into the chamber to commence today’s plenary session.

At about 1:35 p.m., journalists were granted access to the complex, while lawmakers held a strategic meeting at the assembly garden ahead of the scheduled plenary later this afternoon.

Naija News had earlier reported that heavily armed security operatives stormed the assembly complex to restore order. Reports also emerged about journalists initially being barred from entering the premises.

