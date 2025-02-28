Meranda: Lagos Assembly Rejects Obasa’s Leadership

The Lagos State House of Assembly has denounced the actions taken by the removed speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, in seizing control of the parliament.

Recall that Obasa and his security personnel forcibly entered the assembly complex on Thursday and accessed the Speaker’s Office.

The representative for Agege Constituency also led a four-member assembly in plenary following the withdrawal of the security aides assigned to Speaker Mojisola Meranda.

In a statement released on Friday by spokesman, Steve Ogundipe, the House criticized the ousted speaker’s actions, labeling the incident as an invasion.

The statement emphasized the House’s commitment to preserving the integrity of the legislature and maintaining the highest standards of parliamentary conduct.

Furthermore, it expressed alignment with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in seeking a constructive resolution to the ongoing misunderstandings, reaffirming its dedication to serving the interests of the people of Lagos.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State House of Assembly wishes to bring to the attention of Lagosians, Nigerians, and the global community an incident that occurred on Thursday, involving an unsanctioned attempt to convene a plenary session by the former Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, alongside three members.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the rules governing plenary sessions of the House are clear. A valid sitting requires a formal notice to all members, the presence of a quorum, an approved agenda, and the mace—an essential symbol of legislative authority.

“None of these procedural requirements was met during the purported session, with only 5 out of 40 members present, rendering it unconstitutional and without legislative effect.

“As an institution dedicated to the progress and development of Lagos State, we shall continue to act within the confines of the law to protect and preserve democratic governance.

“Furthermore, we reaffirm our unwavering support for the leadership of the Speaker, Mrs. Mojisola Meranda, who continues to demonstrate dedication to the service of Lagosians. Any speculation suggesting her resignation is entirely unfounded. She remains firmly in office and enjoys the confidence and support of 36 colleagues.”