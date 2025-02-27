‘I Was Humiliated’ – Pro-Obasa Clerk Narrates Incident At Lagos Assembly

The reinstated Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olalekan Onafeko, has threatened to file a contempt suit against the acting Clerk, Ottun Babatunde, following a standoff at the Assembly complex on Wednesday.

Onafeko, who was suspended by the House on January 13—the same day Mudashiru Obasa was impeached as Speaker—was prevented from accessing his office despite a court order reinstating him.

Like Obasa, Onafeko had challenged his suspension in court. On February 20, the National Industrial Court in Lagos ruled in his favor, ordering Babatunde’s removal and directing that Onafeko be reinstated.

The ruling came after an ex parte application filed by Onafeko through his lawyer, Yusuf Nurudeen, seeking to prevent Babatunde from continuing in the role. Justice M. N. Esowe granted the order, instructing both parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum until a motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction is heard.

However, when Onafeko arrived at the Assembly complex on Wednesday morning, accompanied by his lawyer, security operatives, and Department of State Services (DSS) personnel, he was denied entry to the Clerk’s office.

Onafeko Decries Humiliation at Assembly Complex

Speaking to The PUNCH, Onafeko described the incident as an act of defiance against the rule of law.

The Clerk said: “I was barred and they prevented me from entering the office. Now we are having barricades, where people are subjected to humiliation before they can even enter the complex. I don’t know what they are turning the institution into. I have the right to enter that place. I’m here to execute the court’s judgment.”

He further criticized the actions of Assembly officials, stating that civil servants should not be dragged into political matters.

“We are in a democracy, and they are elected representatives of the people. So they can’t even make claims of being dictators. Because dictatorship is not within their authority. And what they are doing shows that they are on the wrong side of the law,” he said.

Although security personnel at the Assembly were reportedly polite, Onafeko said they told him they were acting on directives from management.

His lawyer, Nurudeen, also confirmed that their entry was met with resistance.

“When we arrived at the office, we saw that it was under lock and key. But we promised that we were coming back because any attempt to resist us again, we will now commence the proper contempt proceedings against whoever is found wanting,” he said.

Nurudeen further revealed that a previous attempt to serve the court order had been met with resistance, requiring police intervention.

Lagos Assembly Counsel Accuses Onafeko of Breaching Peace

Following the incident, legal representatives of the Lagos Assembly, Speaker Meranda, and acting Clerk Babatunde accused Onafeko of causing unrest at the complex.

In a letter to Onafeko’s legal team titled “Breach of Peace by the Claimant”, the Assembly’s counsel, O.O. Oniyire (SAN), denied receiving the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction and accused Onafeko of taking the law into his own hands.

The letter alleged that Onafeko arrived with DSS operatives, video cameras, and “thugs,” disrupting the Assembly’s operations.

“Regrettably, your client – the Claimant who is himself a lawyer, accompanied with his lawyers from your chambers, numerous DSS operatives, video cameramen and thugs today (Wednesday), 26/2/2025, stormed the premises of the three defendants violently disturbing the peace and quiet of the Lagos State House of Assembly, its staff members from carrying on their lawful duties and seeking to take over the office of the 7th Defendant despite the pendency in court of the above-referred action.”

The letter also accused Onafeko of resorting to social media to spread false and misleading information about the case.

However, The PUNCH obtained a document showing that the Office of the Clerk had received the court order on February 21—one day after the ruling reinstating Onafeko—contradicting claims that Babatunde had not been served.

Onafeko and his legal team have indicated that they will take further legal action to enforce the court’s ruling and address the alleged contempt by Assembly officials.