Mischief Makers Spreading Rumours Of Meranda’s Resignation Are Working For Obasa – Aide

An aide to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has claimed that those alleging that she has resigned are mischief makers loyal to former Speaker, Musashiru Obasa.

The aide who spoke to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity dismissed fresh reports of Meranda’s resignation, describing it as fake news.

The source further explained that the latest resignation rumor stems from a “fake resignation letter” originally circulated on Monday by “paid bloggers.”

The aide said, “This is the handiwork of mischief makers working for the impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, who have been commissioned to spread fake news on social media to mislead the public and maintain pressure on the current leadership of the House. We are aware of this, and it will not succeed.

“I urge members of the public to ignore such reports, as they are fake, unfounded, and without any iota of truth.”

He reassured that Speaker Meranda remains in “high spirits” and fully in charge of the House’s affairs.

“The substantive speaker is doing fine, in high spirit, and on top of the game as we speak. Don’t forget, the Assembly has adjourned sitting indefinitely,” the aide added.