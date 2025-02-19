Meranda Is Not Willing To Be Speaker Anymore – Adegoke

The Special Assistant on Youths to Mudashiru Obasa, Niniola Adegoke, has said the Lagos House of Assembly Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, no longer wants to be in the seat as Speaker.

Naija News reports that Obasa’s Aide said Speaker Miranda was being manipulated by some persons who were playing games with her.

In an interview with News Central, Adegoke alleged that Mrs. Meranda was a conduit pipe some members of Lagos House intended to use and loot the state’s resources.

He, however, stressed that when she stepped down as Speaker, a thorough investigation would be conducted into the weeks she presided over the House.

“Meranda, she’s not even willing to be on that seat anymore. But there are some set of people that, you know, this thing is mind-game. Meranda subjected herself to those people and they manipulated her. And they see her willingness to be a conduit pipe so that they can mimic or siphon labor status of assembly through frivolous contracts.

“I am telling you, after this woman moved out of that office, that within a few weeks that she spent in that office, there’s going to be a thorough investigation. You will see the amount of evil they have perpetrated against the Lagos State,” he said.

When asked if his principal, Obasa would not be indicted by an investigation into the House’s financial dealings, Adegoke stated that his principal had already invited critics to investigate him.

“Let them robe him in. He said they should come close, come to me and investigate me. I have proper documentation of all the transactions on behalf of the Lagos State House of Assembly,” he stated.

He further explained that President Bola Tinubu had given a directive to Meranda’s supporters, but they did not want to be truthful. He also added that majority of the state’s governance advisory council was on the side of Obasa.

“Mr. President is the father to all. His position remains the same. He told them what to do, the GAC. He This is a family affair. He told them what to do. And they are trying to be economical with the truth.

“I can tell you something. The majority of the GAC, they are with Mr. Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa. Why minority who perpetrated this evil in conjunction of the person that sponsored it, they are on one side.

“But you know what? What they did cannot fly. Since January 13th, what happened? Everything stands still. So that is to tell you where we are coming from and the kind of person Mudashiru Obasa is,” he added.